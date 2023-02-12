Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $79.86 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.