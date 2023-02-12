Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 978.64

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 978.64 ($11.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.02) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.93) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 824 ($9.91) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,152 ($25.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a market cap of £824.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,658.06.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

