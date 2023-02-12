Analysts Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) PT at $108.80

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target for the company.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

