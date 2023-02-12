Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $49.57

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

