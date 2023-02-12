Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Price Target at GBX 1,080.33

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080.33 ($12.99).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.00) to GBX 864 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 1,158 ($13.92) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 988.20 ($11.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,796.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 888.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.52. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($8.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,226 ($14.74).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

