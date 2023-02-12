Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Antibe Therapeutics



Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

