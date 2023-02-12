APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,956 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,566,000 after purchasing an additional 253,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,979,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group Profile

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

