Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

