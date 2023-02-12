Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 32,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,912. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

