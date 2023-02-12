Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after buying an additional 3,081,038 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,512,890 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.