Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of RKDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,321. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.