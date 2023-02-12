Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 12.5 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

