Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 12.5 %
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.