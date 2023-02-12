Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP cut its position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. 132,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

