Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 25,319 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

