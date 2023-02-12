Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

