Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Seagen worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Seagen by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 238,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 117,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock worth $6,418,670 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

