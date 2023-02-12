Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $111.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

