Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $25.26 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,230,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,257,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

DLocal stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

