Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,575 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 44.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

