Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $44,663,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Credicorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Trading Down 7.3 %

Credicorp Profile

Shares of BAP opened at $127.10 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.