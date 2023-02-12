Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,630. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

