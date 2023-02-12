Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,283,490 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283,490 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $223.47 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

