Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 5,725 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

