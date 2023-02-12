Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 172.40 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.33). The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.74.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.