Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $133.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

AIZ opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

