AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.