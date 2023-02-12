AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.25) to £130 ($156.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.26) to £135 ($162.28) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

