AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.27) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($140.94).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.8 %

AZN stock opened at £113.90 ($136.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £176.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10,847.62. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a one year high of £118.86 ($142.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is £111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 162.80 ($1.96) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

