ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ASXFY stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. ASX has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $64.78.
