ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.37. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 25.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.33%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

