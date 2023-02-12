ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

Several brokerages have commented on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATA opened at C$51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$30.60 and a one year high of C$53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.83.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$588.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6904281 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

