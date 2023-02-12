Audius Market Capitalization Hits $272.48 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $272.48 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00431714 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.25 or 0.28597509 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

