Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
