Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 567,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.