Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $241.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

