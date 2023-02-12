Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.0 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Autogrill alerts:

About Autogrill

(Get Rating)

Read More

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.