Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.0 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
About Autogrill
