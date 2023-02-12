Avalanche Market Cap Hits $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $136.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.89 or 0.00082053 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062672 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010422 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001165 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023906 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003951 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001913 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000244 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
