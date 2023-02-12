Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance
Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $11.87.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
