Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

