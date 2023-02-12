Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

