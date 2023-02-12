Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $214.82 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 99.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 55,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

