AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,032,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVH opened at 0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

