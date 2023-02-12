Axie Infinity Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $55.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00046948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,910,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,910,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.22582297 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $66,377,081.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.