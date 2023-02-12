Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

