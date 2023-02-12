Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

