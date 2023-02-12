Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $77.21 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Stories

