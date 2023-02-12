Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.14% of Cactus worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cactus by 492.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cactus by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

