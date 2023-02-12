Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

