Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

