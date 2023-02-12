Baader Bank Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Covestro Trading Down 2.5 %

ETR:1COV opened at €41.70 ($44.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($62.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

