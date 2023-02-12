Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $118.75 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

