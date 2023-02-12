BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
Shares of BCCMY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.43.
BAIC Motor Company Profile
