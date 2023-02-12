BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BCCMY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. BAIC Motor has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.43.

BAIC Motor Company Profile

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

